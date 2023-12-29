Elyu’s San Juan town temporarily closes beaches, limits surfing

Men carry surf boards as they walk along the beach in San Juan, La Union, a popular tourist spot, on December 21, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – The local government unit of San Juan town in La Union province has ordered the temporary closure of beaches and limited surfing activities, citing “extraordinary water condition” in the municipal seawater.

In an amended executive order issued on Thursday, San Juan Mayor Arturo Valdriz said surfing is only allowed in the designated area in front of Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa.

He said closure of beaches and suspension of water activities in areas other than the designated surfing zone shall take effect immediately.

The local government noted that San Juan, dubbed as the surfing capital of the North, is experiencing the northeast monsoon or amihan, which produces higher level of waves intensified by a strong current in the West Philippine Sea.

“[T]his extraordinary water condition in the municipal seawater poses risk to our beachgoers, which could lead to drowning,” part of the executive order read.

Earlier, a series of drowning incidents were reported in San Juan. The victims include two children.

San Juan in La Union, colloquially called Elyu, is among the country’s popular tourist destinations because of its beaches, restaurants, and bars.