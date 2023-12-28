4 suspected NPA rebels killed in Zamboanga del Norte

Four New People's Army (NPA) rebells were slain in a series of firefight with government troops in the villages of San Jose and Wilben both in Sergio Osmena, Zamboanga Del Norte, the military said Thursday.

One of the alleged rebels was identified as as Charlie Hintapa, alias Esik/Andot, team leader of guerilla front Sendong.



Three other suspected rebels were slain in a subsequent encounter. They were identified as Sendong members Maria Luz Ranan aka Hill/Mona, Jerome Lobo Albios aka Larry/Lomer, and Mary Ann Nabicis aka Bianca/Richel.

During the encounters, government troops recovered an MK 2 grenade, a cellphone, spent shells of 5.56mm, 5.56mm M4 rifle, and personal belongings.



Combined elements of the 97th Infantry Battalion, 53rd Infantry Battalion, and 106th Infantry Battalion under the 102nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division of the Philippine Army took part in the operations.

In a separate development, Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry S. Oaminal rewarded P300,000 in assistance each to eight NPA members who recently surrendered.

The eight returnees were identified as Tingan G. Jalalon, Jenela M. Minguay, Reneboy T. Anligue, Arminida O. Nabesis, Edmon Hapay, Roldan Langheras, Nida Dumaog, and Anisito Damason.

Maj. Gen. Gabriel C. Viray III, commander of 1ID and Joint Task Force ZamPeLan, acknowledged Oaminal’s proactive measures.



“I urge you to consider the consequences of your actions. The sacrifices you have made, the lives lost, the destruction caused — Surrender and avail of the government’s offer, or die tired of running,” he said. - report from Merlyn Manos

