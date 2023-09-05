Communist rebels celebrate the 49th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines in 2017. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The information on Metro Manila schools allegedly engaged in New People’s Army recruitment has basis and was vetted by the country's intelligence agency, the Department of Education (DepEd) insisted Tuesday.

At Monday's Senate hearing on the proposed education budget for 2024, DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa claimed that there is NPA recruitment in 16 schools in the National Capital Region to justify the DepEd's P150 million confidential fund request for next year.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has said that there is a need for confidential funds in the DepEd because "basic education is intertwined with national security" — an idea that was challenged by some lawmakers.

Poa said he could not reveal the names of the schools "due to the sensitive nature of the issue," adding that the information was vetted by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

"We have no specific information at the moment as to when these activities started. As mentioned, this is an ongoing operation and we are getting as much info as we can," he said.

“We are addressing the issue with the relevant law enforcement agencies and crafting awareness programs for our learners,” he also said.

When pressed for more details, Poa said they would provide the media with the relevant details "as long as it will not interfere with operations to put a stop to these recruitment activities."