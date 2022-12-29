A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 17, 2021. Tianhe. Greg Baker, AFP/File

MANILA — The public should be on the lookout for possible falling debris from the launch of a Chinese rocket on Thursday, the Philippine Space Agency warned.

The Long March 3B rocket is scheduled for launch between 12:33 and 1:10 p.m. from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, Sichuan province in China, PhilSa said in a press release.

The agency said "expected unburned debris" such as the rocket boosters and payload fairing could drop within 2 zones: approximately 137 kilometers from Ayungin Shoal and 200 kilometers from Quezon, Palawan.

Estimated drop zone area for unburned debris from Long March 3B. Image from PhilSa

“The unburned debris is designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space. While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas within the Philippine territory, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” the PHilSa said.

The drop zone may also "change" due to "various factors", including the weather, climate conditions and even the planet’s rotation, the agency warned.

The debris could also float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts, it said.

The public should report sightings of suspected rocket debris, which they should refrain from touching or approaching as these might "contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel," PhilSa said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Manila filed a diplomatic protest after a Chinese coastguard vessel in November "forcefully" took control of debris from a Chinese rocket retrieved by a Philippine navy vessel off Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.

China denied using force, its embassy in Manila saying the debris was handed over after "friendly consultation".

— With a report from Agence France-Presse