MANILA — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) advised the public, particularly fishermen, to refrain from touching the rocket debris they might find floating in the sea after a rocket was launched from a Chinese island.

The Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Island launched rocket Long March 7A (CZ-7A) at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday to bring a satellite into space.

Debris off from the rocket were expected to fall on “estimated drop zones” during the launch. PhilSA identified the drop zones 71 kilometers from Burgos, Ilocos Norte and some 52 kilometers away from Sta. Ana, Cagayan

“Yung ine- expect nating debris nito ay yung side boosters at payload fairing. Ito yung malalaking components ng rockets,” said Marc Caesar Talampas, PhilSA's director of Space Technology Missions and Systems Bureau.

(The debris we expect include the side boosters and payload fairing. These are the big components of the rockets.)

These debris are also expected to be similar to the ones found in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro days after another rocket, China's Long March 5B (CZ-5B), was launched on July 24, 2022.

While these debris are “unlikely” to fall on land or inhabited places “by design”, they could still pose “considerable threat to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zones,” PhilSA said.

The debris could also post health risks when touched, including exposure to toxic chemicals, noted Paul Leonard Atchong Hilario of the PhilSA Spacecraft Payload and Communication Systems Development Division.

“Yung risk of toxic chemicals na pwedeng kumakapit dun sa rocket parts, kasi yung rocket ship may fuel yun," Hilario said.

"'Pag sinusunog mo iyon, may mga elements or chemicals na kumakapit sa parts, kaya ina-advise ng PhilSA ay iwasan ang close contact with these rocket parts,” he added.

(Toxic chemicals could stick to rocket parts because of the rocket fuel. When that burns, there are chemicals or elements which could stick to parts, so PhilSA advises avoiding close contact with these parts.)

So far, PhilSA said it has not received any reports from the Philippine Coast Guard that would indicate the presence of debris or any untoward incident.

The PhilSA advised those who would spot rocket debris to coordinate with their local government unit for its proper handling.

CAAP ISSUES WARNING

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) also issued a warning or notice to airmen in relation to China's rocket activity.

CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio said commercial pilots were informed about the activity. They were also asked to refrain from passing or flying over the rocket drop zones.

The warning was issued after Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) verified the rocket activity, he said.

The notice to airmen is in effect until Sept. 18. During this period, pilots are advised to monitor announcements from CAAP for the safety of their aircraft and passengers.

— With a report from Raoul Esperas

