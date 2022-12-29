MANILA (UPDATE)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has named Richard Santos Clarin as chairman of the Philippine Games and Amusement Board, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

The Games and Amusement Board, created through Executive Order No. 120 s. 1948, is mandated to regulate professional sports to prevent the proliferation of "illegal bookie joints and other forms of organized illegal gambling connected with all play-for-pay sports and amusements games."

Malacañang Press Briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez also announced the new appointments for the Board of Directors of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority:

- Allantroy Dandan Baquir - Member, representing the National Government

- Edelberto Salgo Mozo - Member, representing the Business and Investment Sectors

- Tomas Fausto Lahom III - representing the Business and Investment Sectors

- Honorario Cabaguio Allado III - acting member, representing the Private Sector

- Jose Mari Balandra Ponce - acting member, representing the Private Sector

- Kenneth Lemuel Lamentilla - acting member, representing the Private Sector

- Amable Tolentino - acting member, representing the Private Sector

- Maria Cecilia Bobadilla Vitare - acting member, representing the Private Sector

Malacañang has yet to issue their appointment papers as of this story's posting.