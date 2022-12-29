Magnitude 5.2 quake hits off Davao Oriental

USGS image

(UPDATED) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental province Thursday evening.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake, which struck at 9:13 p.m., was located 58 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was initially estimated at magnitude 5.5 before Phivolcs revised it in a later advisory.

Phivolcs said Intensity III was felt in Governor Generoso, Davao City, Mati City, San Isidro and Banaybanay, Davao Oriental; General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato; Arakan, Cotabato; and in Alabel and Malapatan, Sarangani.

Intensity II was recorded at Tampakan and Polomok, South Cotabato; Maco, Mawab, Monkayo, and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Glan and Kiamba, Sarangani; and in Lupon, Manay, and Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

Meanwhile, Intensity I was reportedly felt at Caraga, Baganga, Cateel, and Boston, Davao Oriental; and in Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in these areas:

Intensity IV - Don Marcelino and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani; Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Kiamba, Glan, Sarangani; Tampakan, T'Boli, Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Maitum and Maasim, Sarangani; Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.