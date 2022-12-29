MANILA -- A group of 86 rescuers, policemen, soldiers and medical teams are still searching for the remains of 3 persons who are missing due to a landslide that took place in Barangay Don Salvador Lopez in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Wednesday.

The 3 victims were identified as Jethro Paglanson Quilat, 14; Roberto Pelaez Ampo, 52; and John Gel Casaligan, 15.

The landslide was triggered by non-stop rains that have been affecting parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the body of 62-year-old Cristituto Magmusa Paglanson was recovered from the rubble caused by the landslide on Wednesday afternoon.

Paglanson was president of Purok Sangay, where the landslide took place.

Rescuers hoped to speed up their retrieval efforts as the weather was good on Thursday.