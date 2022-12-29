Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — The low pressure area (LPA) last located over Guiuan, Eastern Samar has dissipated, PAGASA said Thursday, but cautioned that the shear line would continue to bring rains over some parts of the country.

In its advisory issued Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said that the shear line would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains would also be experienced over Camarines Norte, as well as the rest of Calabarzon and Mimaropa regions.

Residents in the said areas are cautioned of the likelihood of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

Misamis Occidental, which was hit by massive floods on Christmas Day, would experience better weather conditions on Thursday, PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres told ANC.

But Torres said that residents of flood-hit areas in Mindanao should still be wary of isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms that may again bring flooding and landslides.

"Pinag-iingat pa rin po natin ang ating mga kababayan dahil may mga tsansa pa rin po ng mga isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms, and also, ingat pa rin po dahil iyong epekto ng mga areas na bumaha and also sa mga nakatira sa mga landslide prone areas ay ingat pa rin po tayo diyan," she said.

The massive rains and floods that hit parts of Mindanao on Christmas Day has claimed the lives of 32 people, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Thursday.

