S.Korea to send $2 million relief aid to PH

MANILA — South Korea on Wednesday pledged it will send $2 million dollars of relief assistance to the Philippines after Typhoon Odette's onslaught.

South Korea Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Inchul on the same day turned over 1,500 sacks of rice and 740 units of hygiene kits to the Department of Social Welfare and Development

“The devastation caused by Typhoon Odette is soul-bruising as President Duterte described. We are saddened to learn that the loss and damage are still increasing," Inchul said.

“Korea provided these relief items to support the urgent needs of Filipinos in the areas affected by Typhoon Odette. Korea will remain in solidarity with the Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette," he said.

Countries and international communities have pledged to help the Philippines after Odette caused widespread devastation in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Last Tuesday, 19 more people were reported to have died from Odette, raising the tally to 397.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, displaced over 561,000 people. More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends.

