Visitors flock to the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Christmas Day, Saturday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

DOH cites increased holiday mobility, not omicron, amid spike in new infections

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 889 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest in over a month, with the health ministry attributing the spike to increased movement due to the holidays.

The daily tally is considered the highest since Nov. 27, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Positivity rate is at 4.5 percent, based on test results of samples received from 27,615 individuals on Monday.

Guido said the positivity rate is the highest since Nov. 10. He observed the rise in the past week, from a 1.1 positivity rate on Dec. 21.

Of the 2,839,790 total recorded cases in the country, 10,418 or 0.4 percent are active, which, according to Guido, is the highest since Dec. 14.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters that the spike in new cases was due to the "holiday-related mobility" and the "reduced" compliance of the public with the minimum health protocols.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation, though we cannot still be certain that the increase in cases is due to the Omicron Variant," she said.

"We are calling on the public and the LGUs to ensure safety protocols are implemented and every Filipino is vaccinated."

Meanwhile, there were also 28 more deaths due to the respiratory disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 51,241.

Recoveries increased by 214 to 2,778,131.

Three laboratories failed to submit data, two of which were not operational.

More details to follow.

WATCH