People shop for last-minute Christmas gifts at Divisoria in Manila on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines should not impose lockdowns as it remains a safe place despite the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron variant, residential adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Monday.

Compared to the US that is experiencing a COVID-19 surge, Concepcion said Filipinos are much more "disciplined" when it comes to testing and other protocols such as the wearing of face masks.

"We should never lock down. We are approaching it on a granular basis which is effective. I think everybody has subscribed to this model," Concepcion told ANC.

The goal for 2022 is to ramp up booster shots "to fortify defenses," Concepcion said.

Robust vaccination in key areas helped shield the country from omicron, Octa Research Fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco told ANC.

The number of cases could rise but it would be too early to tell if it's due to the holidays or the new variant, he said. So far, there is no recorded community transmission of the new variant yet, he added.

The Philippines improved in the most recent Bloomberg COVID-19 resiliency ranking, moving up to the 50th spot out of 53 countries.