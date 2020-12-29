Priest dies while climbing Mt. Apo

The body of Fr. Oscar Novem Enjaynes is carried down Mt. Apo. The priest died while climbing the country's highest peak on Dec. 28, 2020. Courtesy of Shaina Quirante-Ontong

A 51-year old priest from Davao City died Monday after he collapsed while climbing Mt. Apo, the country's highest mountain, via Kapatagan trail.

According to the initial report from Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Fr. Oscar Novem Enjaynes, along with 14 other climbers from the cities of Davao and Digos were ascending from Sitio Mainit, Barangay Kapatagan, which is the starting point of the climb.

John Sevilla, Chief for Operations and Warning of Digos CDRRMO said that when the group reached Sitio Upper Paradise after about 4 hours of climb, Enjaynes felt weak and suddenly passed out.

According to climbers, Sevilla said the group’s pacing was slow and was a normal ascend towards the campsite.

Sevilla said the mountain guides, who underwent Basic Life Support Training, even performed CPR on the priest.

Guides, porters, as well as responders from CDRRMO, made an improvised stretcher to bring Enjaynes down the mountain. However, there were difficulties along the trail due to heavy rains and muddy paths.

Messages of sympathies and condolences have flooded the social media as parishioners mourned Enjaynes' passing.

"We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Fr. Oscar Novem 'Auckhs' Enjaynes, OP, former vice president for financial affairs of the Colegio. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen," Colegio de San Juan de Letran said on their Facebook page.

"Let us unite in prayer for the repose of the soul of Fr. Oscar Novem A. Enjaynes, OP, one of our school Chaplains, who passed away earlier today. You have touched so many lives, Father Auckhs, and you will forever be remembered as a youthful and youth-loving Dominican Friar," San Pedro College Society of United Laboratory Scientists said on their Facebook page.