FDA approves clinical trial application for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial application of Janssen, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson.

“We already approved one. Ito po yung clinical trial ng Janssen. This has been given the go signal by FDA. And baka they will start the clinical trial after ng New Year,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said during a virtual forum with the Department of Health.

Domingo said there are two other vaccine developers being evaluated by the FDA — Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Sinovac, which are both from China.

He said they are still waiting for additional documents from Clover while Sinovac requested for a change in the clinical trial’s protocol.

More details to follow.