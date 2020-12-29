886 new COVID-19 cases bring total infections in PH to 471,526

Inbound Filipino passengers, mostly overseas workers from Bahrain, go through safety protocols upon arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 on December 29, 2020. Passengers are required to fill up a health declaration form, provide their destination in the country, and undergo swab tests before getting cleared at the airport. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 886 additional COVID-19 cases or a total of 471,526 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines.

Nine testing laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

For the past days, the DOH has been reporting less than 1,000 new cases a day, attributing it to the low number of people being tested due to the holidays. It did not say how many laboratories were closed, which contributed to the lower than usual tally for Tuesday.

The DOH also recorded 38 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 9,162 fatalities.

There were also 253 additional recovered patients or a total of 439,016 recoveries.

Of the 23,348 active cases, 80% have mild symptoms, 10.6% are asymptomatic, 5.9% are in critical condition, 3.1% have severe symptoms, and 0.44% have moderate symptoms.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded Filipinos to follow minimum health standards to prevent the expected increase in cases in January due to holiday gatherings.

The OCTA Research Group previously estimated around 480,000 total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines by the end of the year.

RELATED VIDEO