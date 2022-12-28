Houses in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental were swept away by the strong current. Residents say it flooded twice, first on the evening of December 24, and next on the morning of December 26. @JervisManahan Houses in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental were swept away by the strong current. Residents say it flooded twice, first on the evening of December 24, and next on the morning of December 26. @JervisManahan Houses in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental were swept away by the strong current. Residents say it flooded twice, first on the evening of December 24, and next on the morning of December 26. @JervisManahan Houses in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental were swept away by the strong current. Residents say it flooded twice, first on the evening of December 24, and next on the morning of December 26. @JervisManahan

MANILA — Days after parts of Mindanao were hit by massive rains and flooding on Christmas Day, most homes in Misamis Occidental were still covered in mud.

Thousands of families were affected by the rains, with the entire stretch of Ozamiz and Oroquieta Cities covered in mud after the floods subsided.

Even as the weather improved, isolated rainshowers were observed in some areas of the province.

Following the aftermath of the massive floods, families were seen cleaning their homes, even as it was a struggle doing so due to weak water supply.

Aloran Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (MDRRM) Officer Julibert Castillon attributed the inundation to torrential rains that happened during high tide.

The bridge in the town's river also trapped several uprooted bamboos that hampered the flow of water, he added.

Some residents said they were still anxious about the weather as they continued to reel from what happened to their homes on Christmas Eve.

Hundreds of evacuees are still seeking refuge in schools and churches.

Officials from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the local government of Misamis Occidential held a briefing on Wednesday to check on the situation of the province.

Disaster authorities were also set to conduct aerial inspections to check areas that may still need help.

As of writing, residents in Misamis Occidental are in need of potable water and consumable food.

