9 rangers stranded by strong waves in Tubbataha rescued

Courtesy: AFP-WESCOM

MANILA — The Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it rescued several rangers who were hit by strong winds and waves while stationed at the Tubbataha Reef in Palawan.

All 9 Tubbataha rangers, which included 3 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), 2 from the Philippine Navy, and 4 civilians, were in "good condition" after being rescued, Wescom said in a Facebook post.

Wescom Commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said that time was of the essence in the rescue mission, after strong winds and waves damaged the Tubbataha Rangers' station and forced them to isolate in one small part of the barracks that had remained intact.

The rescued personnel were identified as Alfred Leonard Libungan, Gilbert Jhun Cayapas, and Jinnasir Alani of the PCG; Jerico Ramos and Ronnel Paiton from the Navy, and civilian officers Segundo Conales Jr., Noel Bundal, Amado Cayabo, and Rogelio Quilojano from the local government of Cagayancillo town.

Carlos said he had ordered the deployment of the Navy's BRP Gregorio del Pilar to rescue the rangers on Tuesday, after it first received a distress call from the Tubbataha Reef on Christmas Day.

Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) Head Angelique Songco, for her part, thanked the Wescom and Philippine Navy for rescuing the rangers, adding that efforts to repair the damaged Tubbataha station were underway.