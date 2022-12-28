MANILA — The Philippines recorded 7 additional fireworks-related injuries, raising the tally to 32, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The total number of firecracker blast injuries is 39 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

"Mula kahapon, Dec. 27, 7 ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay 32 na mas mataas ng 39 porsiyento kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa."

In a press briefing on Tuesday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to wrap fireworks-related injuries in clean cloth and immediately seek medical assistance.

Minor injuries should be washed with soap and water, she said.

Vergeire also urged victims of firecracker blasts to get tetanus shots.

