MANILA - The husband of the Philippines' 4th omicron variant case also tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported Tuesday.

The husband is a 37-year old Filipino. Both husband and wife were isolated for 10 days after testing positive. They will be retested again based on protocols, said Vergeire.

On Monday, DOH announced the 4th omicron variant case, a 38-year old female who entered the country from the USA on December 10 via Philippine Airlines flight PR 127.

A sample from the husband will be processed for sequencing to identify its variant.

Their household members are isolated and will also be tested based on protocols, Vergeire added.