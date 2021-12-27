Philippines detects 4th case of omicron variant

The Philippines has detected a fourth case of the omicron variant.

The Department of Health said the latest case is a 38-year-old female who traveled from the US and arrived on December 10 via Philippine Airlines PR 127. The patient was released from isolation on December 24 and is currently on home isolation.

Health Spokesperson Rosette Vergeire says the country remains to be minimal risk in terms of cases, but notes that there has been an increase in cases in the NCR.

From Dec 20-26, average cases in the NCR was 49% higher compared to the week prior.

DOH flagged 8 areas with either a positive one or two-week growth rates. 5 of the areas are in the NCR.