Has Duterte received COVID-19 vaccine?

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on December 7, 2020. Presidential Photo

MANILA — Has President Rodrigo Duterte been inoculated against COVID-19, even though local regulators have not yet approved a vaccine for this?

Duterte, in a televised meeting on Saturday, asked Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo about the possible side effect of receiving COVID-19 vaccines from 2 different makers.

"Ako ang may problema ngayon. For example lang, puwede akong magpabakuna ulit pagdating ng Pfizer mo?" the President asked.

(I have a problem now. For example, can I be vaccinated again when Pfizer's vaccine arrives?)

Asked on Monday if the President has already gotten a vaccine jab, his spokesman Harry Roque said, "I don't think so."

"Siguro mga 4 na beses ko nang narinig kay Presidente iyan. Ang palagi niyang tinatanong, 'Kung magpapabakuna na ako ngayon, puwede pa ba ako magpabakuna later on'?" Roque said in an online press briefing.

(Perhaps I've heard that from the President for 4 times. He always asks, 'If I'm vaccinated now, can I be vaccinated again later on?')

"I think that's just another instance kung saan tinanong niya iyong tanong niya na paulit-ulit tinatanong," Roque said of Duterte's remark over the weekend.

(I think that's just another instance wherein he raised what he has repeatedly asked.)

However, Roque said, "I have no personal information, personal knowledge kung nabakunahan na siya o hindi (if he has been vaccinated or not)."

Duterte, in the same televised meeting, said some soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He also threatened to scrap a defense deal with the US if it fails to share its COVID-19 vaccine supply with the Philippines.

Palace tells public: Just accept that some soldiers were vaccinated vs COVID-19 https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/12/28/20/palace-tells-public-just-accept-that-some-soldiers-were-vaccinated-vs-covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccine for local use.

"There is currently no registered vaccine for use against COVID-19. Selling of unregistered vaccines is prohibited," it said on its website.

"These products have not gone through the registration process of the FDA and have not been issued with proper authorization. The agency cannot guarantee their quality, safety, and efficacy," added the regulator.

Watch more in iWantTFC

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more in iWantTFC