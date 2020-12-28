Duterte signs P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget

President Rodrigo Duterte joins a video conference of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), June 26, 2020. Albert Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed the country’s P4.5-trillion spending plan for 2021 which seeks to revive the economy ravaged by the pandemic and improve the country’s response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco previously said that the 2021 national budget is the government’s "single-most powerful tool" to fight the coronavirus, to help Filipinos and the economy recover from the pandemic’s devastating impact.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, decried what he called the "mangling" of next year’s national budget, saying not even the pandemic stopped “greedy lawmakers” from prioritizing their pet projects over COVID-19-response programs.

Lacson alleged that some lawmakers preferred to have infrastructure built in their congressional districts not only to help their constituents but also to boost their personal revenues.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) got the second biggest slice in next year’s government funds with P694.82 billion.

The education sector got the biggest chunk with P708.18 billion. The sector remains the top recipient of government funds as required in the Constitution.

The Department of Health - which is tasked to procure COVID-19 vaccines next year - gets the third largest share of with P287.47 billion.

Congress also increased the calamity fund in next year’s national budget "to set aside more funds to empower the government to respond and save more lives in the face of national disasters.”

More details to follow.

- With a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

WATCH: