Senate ratifies P4.5-T 2021 budget, spending plan to ramp up PH COVID-19 response



MANILA - The Senate on Wednesday ratified the P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget, saying the new spending bill would enable government to enact "ramped up COVID-19 response" programs and allow "fresh investments for our health facilities."

The 2021 national budget will enable government to respond better to the COVID-19 pandemic and fund new laws enacted this year, Senate Committee on Finance chair Sen. Sonny Angara said in his sponsorship speech in plenary.

"Our original intent remains intact for the 2021 budget: to improve our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to assist those not only stricken by calamities but also by poverty, disease and homelessness," he said.

Congress also increased the calamity fund for next year "to set aside more funds to empower the government to respond and save more lives in the face of national disasters," he said.

Sen. Grace Poe lauded the ratification of the 2021 budget, saying its timely passage would "will fuel the revival of the economy."

"It seeks to respond to real needs for better health protection, equal access to quality education, efficient transportation and infrastructure and inclusive social protection," Poe said in a statement.

"Funds will also be poured in to set up the National Broadband Infrastructure for better, accessible and affordable internet services — a valuable necessity to workers, students and businesses in this new normal," she said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will get the biggest chunk of the 2021 national budget with P708.18 billion, followed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with P694.82 billion.

The Department of Health (DOH) - which is tasked to procure COVID-19 vaccines next year - will get the third largest share of the budget with P287.47 billion.

Other agencies identified as the top ten recipients of public funds next year are as follows:

Department of the Interior and Local Government - P247.50 billion

Department of National Defense - P205.47 billion

Department of Social Welfare and Development - P176.65 billion

Department of Transportation - P87.44 billion

Department of Agriculture - P68.62 billion

Judiciary - P44.10 billion

Department of Labor and Employment - P36.60 billion

The 2021 budget was ratified about 3 weeks before the current spending law expires by the end of the year.

The measure is expected to be transmitted to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte's signature.

