Congressional panel funds continuing programs, recent laws in 2021 budget

MANILA — The Bicameral Conference Committee has approved funding for several continuing programs and recently enacted laws and projects after finalizing the 2021 national budget, Sen. Sonny Angara said on Wednesday.

Angara, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTE), which provides tuition coverage in state colleges and universities, and state health insurer PhilHealth received the biggest chunks of the budget since “these are items which are recurring every year.”

“The free college... that still [has a] big budgetary allocation -- UAQTE, PhilHealth still [got] a big chunk of the budget [because] these are items which will be recurring every year and even possibly increasing as the population increases,” the senator explained.

He added that the projects have been implemented over the past 3 to 4 years.

Angara’s office identified the laws and projects as follows:

Commission on Higher Education - Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program and seed fund for the development of medical schools in state universities and colleges

Department of Education - Teaching Supplies Allowance Act (increase from P3,000 to P5,000)

Department of Health - Assistance to cancer patients, cancer medicines for children

National Economic and Development Authority - Philippine Innovation Act

Philippine Statistics Authority - National ID System (under unprogrammed appropriations)

Philippine Space Agency - Research and development, and capacity building

National Commission of Senior Citizens - for its operations as a newly-created agency

Judiciary - for the creation of the Judicial Marshal Service

Bases Conversion and Development Authority - National Academy for Sports

Department of Social Welfare and Development - Mental health program

Philippine Council for Health Research and Development - Mental Health Project

Commission on Human Rights - Implementation of the Mental Health Law

The senator also pointed out that he and House Appropriations Committee Chair ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap added funding in the National ID system, but he did not say by how much.

He added that the panel had to realign funds from Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla’s Teaching Supplies Allowance Act for the Innovation Act and the Medical Scholarship and Return Service program.

