BSP tips: How to spot counterfeit money

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday gave the public some tips to detect counterfeit bills without using any machine.

The BSP said in a Facebook post there are 3 methods to check and spot fake money — feel, look, and tilt.

The tips of the country's central bank came hours after authorities raided an alleged plant creating fake money in Sampaloc, Manila.

The BSP urged the public to report to their office immediately if they come across fake bills.



