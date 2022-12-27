Courtesy of LGU Llorente

MANILA — The town of Llorente in Eastern Samar has been placed under a state of calamity after torrential rains triggered severe flooding on Christmas Eve, a disaster management official said Tuesday.

"Llorente was flooded... at saka 'yung mga constituents dun was really affected kaya the LGU (local government unit) of Llorente decided to declare a state of calamity," Eastern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Ma. Josefina Titong told ANC.

The heavy downpour caused by a shear line also flooded almost all municipalities in Eastern Samar, she added.

According to Titong, rains normally occur in the province but not as "intense" on Dec. 24.

"'Yung mga previous records namin is from light to moderate to heavy. Ngayon, heavy to intense all night kaya no wonder nagkaroon ng baha," she said.

No casualties have been recorded but 4 people were reported missing.

Disaster management officials have yet to conduct a rapid damage assessment in areas affected by the floods.

Roads and bridges in the province are now passable, Titong said. Power and communication lines have been restored.

All evacuees have also returned home after the floods subsided, Titong added.

Christmas Day floods in the country forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, according to civil defense officials.

The death toll from the severe flooding climbed to 13 on Tuesday morning, the Office of Civil Defense said in an updated report.

Seven deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, 3 in Bicol Region, 2 in Eastern Visayas, and 1 from the Zamboanga Peninsula, said OCD information officer Diego Mariano.

The flooding hit the south on Sunday, as the disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

The weather turned bad as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse