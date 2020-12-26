Duterte to US: Deliver COVID-19 vaccine to PH or forget about VFA

US Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and their Philippine counterpart fold their respective flags at the closing ceremony of the 33rd joint US-Philippines amphibious landing exercises dubbed PHIBLEX at the marines corps in suburban Taguig city. Bullit Marquez, AP/file

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he would end the country's military pact with the United States if it fails to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

" 'Yung Visiting Forces Agreement matatapos na. Ngayon 'pag hindi ako pumayag, aalis talaga sila. 'Pag di sila naka-deliver maski minimum ng 20 million vaccines better get out. No vaccine, no stay here," Duterte said in a meeting attended by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 mitigation.

Duterte also lashed at Washington for being critical of his administration, particularly on the issue of human rights.

The President had ordered the termination of the VFA earlier this year, when Washington invoked the American Magnitsky Act, denying the issuance of a US visa to Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

In June, Duterte shelved the abrogation of the VFA.

The issue resurfaced when the Philippines joined other countries in the race to secure the sought-after vaccines.

"Do not believe in that sh-t na America delivering kaagad. Hindi nga nila ma-deliver agad sa kanilang lugar, dito pa? Itong mga Amerikano . . . Maniwala kayo," Duterte said.

"Naging cynic ako sa kanila. Kung ibigay, eh di ibigay. If you want to help, you deliver (and) stop talking. What we need is the vaccine, not your verbose speeches."

The Philippines was supposed to get at least 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, to be financed by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The deal, however, fell through, with Locsin alleging that someone "dropped the ball".