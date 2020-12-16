Somebody ‘dropped the ball?’ Duque says negotiations with Pfizer still ongoing

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday assured the public that negotiations with pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing, following reports that the country supposedly almost missed the opportunity to secure the vaccines.

In a tweet Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said “somebody dropped the ball” in the race to get the first batch of vaccines from the US pharmaceutical giant.

Locsin added that 10 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were supposedly financed by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and were even set to be shipped through FedEx to Clark in January.

As of Wednesday, he has yet to name the person he was referring to in his tweet.

But Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the country did not miss the opportunity to secure the vaccine.

“There is no such a thing as ‘dropping of the ball,’ if you look into the statement, the negotiations are ongoing…. And now our vaccine czar, has also signed a confidentiality disclosure agreement with Pfizer last November,” Duque told reporters during a press briefing.

He added that he personally signed the confidentiality disclosure agreement (CDA) on Oct. 20 after being back and forth to several agencies that made sure the country is not agreeing to onerous or disadvantageous provisions with Pfizer.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ito at ang DOH went to the process of iteration. Pabalik-balik na tinitingnan ang mga conditionalities na nakapaloob po sa CDA,” he explained.

“[Our vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. ] would be in the best position to tell us what stage of negotiations we are in.”

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would be shipped out in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Pfizer's vaccines, which cost P2,379 for 2 doses, is more expensive compared to other brands, but the US-produced drug is known to have one of the highest efficacy rates at at least 90 percent.

Pfizer is also hailed as the first COVID-19 vaccine that earned approval from a government after the United Kingdom jumped ahead to begin a crucial mass inoculation program using the said brand.

RELATED STORIES: