DOH reports 6 new fireworks-related injuries since Dec. 21

Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on January 1, 2018. File

MANILA —The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 6 additional fireworks-related injuries since Dec. 21, bringing the total number of injuries to 10, the agency announced on Saturday.

Of the total, 6 were blast and burn injuries that did not need amputation while 4 were eye injuries, according to the health department.

Nine of those who were hurt, the DOH said, were sent home after treatment, while one was admitted.

All were male patients between the age of 10 and 43 years old, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Four of the injuries were caused by 5 star firecrackers, the use of which has been banned by police since 2018.

Despite the ban on fireworks, the capital region and the Bicol region topped areas in the country that recorded most cases as of Saturday with 2 fireworks-related injuries each.

Here are the types of firecrackers that have caused injuries as of Saturday:

5 Star - 4

Baby Rocket - 1

Boga - 1

Bong-bong - 1

Fountain - 1

Rebentador - 1

Whistle Bomb - 1

The new injuries were reported by 56 out of the health department’s 61 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 21, 6 a.m. to Dec. 26, 5:59 a.m.

Sentinel hospitals are participating sites for the monitoring of fireworks-related injuries.

The total number of injuries as of Saturday is 15 cases or 60 percent lower compared to 2019, the DOH noted.

