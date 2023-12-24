Suspect admits stabbing sister of Coleen Garcia's step-mom

The suspect tagged in the stabbing of sister of Coleen Garcia's step-mom has been arrested. Photo courtesy: Manong do it page on Facebook

The suspect involved in the stabbing of Canice Minica Seming has admitted to the crime, and claimed he was intoxicated during the incident.

Seming is the sister of actress Coleen Garcia's step-mom.

"Nadala ng lasing ko. Dala ng lasing... Hinahanap ko asawa ko doon, eh wala. Bago pa dumatig 'yung biktima nandoon na po ako sa loob ng bahay kasi bukas po 'yung side po nila sa kabilang daanan," the suspect said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He added that while he was looking for his wife, the victim asked him to leave.

"Nagpa-chat pa ako sa kaniya na paki-chat mo asawa ko," he said.

Eventually, after being asked to leave, he said he grabbed a weapon from a room and proceeded to stab the victim.

"Nakuha ko sa loob ng kuwarto, naisaksak ko sa biktima."

The suspect has been turned over to the Antipolo City Police Station after a joint effort between Antipolo City and Mandaluyong City police officers early Sunday.

The suspect also bore visible scratches on the face and neck, prompting authorities to collect DNA samples to compare them from the samples obtained from the victim, according to the Antipolo City Police.

"During the interview, nakita natin very evident 'yung mga kalmot niya sa mukha at sa leeg. So we are now getting DNA samples sa kanya upang ikumpara doon sa ating mga nakuhang sample sa daliri at mga dugo pa na nakuha dun sa body ng biktima natin at sa crime scene," P/Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo, Antipolo City chief of police, said.

Manongdo added that the previous classification of the case was a homicide but due to the additional information they gathered, murder would be included in the complaints to be filed against the suspect.

The murder weapon and clothing used by the suspect to wipe his hands after the crime have also been found by authorities.

Manongdo also revealed that based on official records, the suspect has been involved in two previous cases: a robbery case and a drug-related incident.