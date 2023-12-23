Sister of Coleen Garcia-Crawford's stepmom stabbed to death

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police is still looking for the person believed to have stabbed to death Canice Minica O. Seming, whom actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford said is her stepmother's sister, in Antipolo City on December 20.

According to the victim’s brother-in-law, Jose Garcia, the incident happened at around 11:50p.m.

In a Facebook post, Garcia-Crawford said Seming was ”found to have over 15 stab wounds” at her father’s house.

In the post, the actress shared they believe the alleged assailant, who was her dad’s carpenter, “was under the influence of drugs.”

“He used to work as my dad’s carpenter (even used to work on our house), until my dad let him go because he found out about his drug use. His former live-in partner continued to work as a nanny to my little sister and step brother. She left him and blocked him because apparently he’d been constantly threatening her, even saying he plans to kill her seven children. He never threatened my family prior to what happened. Canice had just arrived in my dad’s house, and he showed up looking for his partner, who was at our house at that time with my family,” she wrote.



“What happened was, and still is, completely devastating for the whole family, most especially for Sey and her family. It’s difficult to find the words, but this man needs to be caught because he still remains to be a threat. I feel sick and weak every time I think about the children, who were supposed to be there that same night. They were on the way home from our house when it happened, and the three children were in the car when the body was found. Had their original plans been followed, the children would have been there at that same time,” she added.



ABS-CBN is still trying to reach Antipolo PNP for more information.