AFP to remain vigilant despite 2-day ceasefire

Members of the Communist Party of the Philippines conduct a post-celebration of its 49th founding anniversary. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News/File

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday it would remain vigilant of communist rebel attacks despite the declaration of a two-day ceasefire.

"We will be watchful and our operations will continue unabated to keep our communities safe," AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

This comes days after the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said its armed wing, the New People's Army, will observe a ceasefire on Dec. 25 and 26. Notably, the second day also marks the CPP's 55th founding anniversary.

Trinidad described the ceasefire declaration as "an empty statement," saying the CPP does "not have the leadership and support of the masses."

"Their ammunitions are depleted and their members, supporters included, are surrendering. Their capability to plan and stage attacks was already diminished," Trinidad said.

Still, the AFP "are ready" for any possible "harassments," Trinidad added.

Last month, the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines agreed to resume peace talks to end the decades-old insurgency.