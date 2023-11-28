Government officials and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines agree to a "principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict," the Palace said. PCO handout

MANILA — The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) have agreed to resume peace talks to end a decades-old insurgency, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The two parties have met informally since 2022 in the Netherlands and Norway for discussions facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. They reached a consensus on Nov. 23, 2023, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

"Cognizant of the serious socioeconomic and environmental issues, and the foreign security threats facing the country, the parties recognize the need to unite as a nation in order to urgently address these challenges and resolve the reasons for the armed conflict," according to their joint communique posted on PCO's Facebook page.

"The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict," it added.

Both sides said they "acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation."

The ongoing armed struggle, launched in 1969, grew out of the global communist movement, finding fertile soil in the Philippines' stark rich-poor divide.

At its peak in the 1980s, the group boasted about 26,000 fighters, a number the military says has now dwindled to a few thousand.

Since 1986, successive Philippine administrations have held peace talks with the communists through their Netherlands-based political arm, the NDF.

The 2016 election of former president Rodrigo Duterte -- a self-declared socialist -- brought a burst of optimism for peace talks.

But the talks later devolved into threats and recrimination, with Duterte officially cutting them off in 2017, declaring the group a terrorist organization and accusing them of killing police and soldiers while negotiations were underway.

In recent years, the government has claimed that hundreds of communist rebels have surrendered in exchange for financial assistance and livelihood opportunities.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels.

Deadly clashes still take place in parts of the Southeast Asian country, which is also plagued by kidnap-for-ransom groups and secessionist movements in the southern region.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse