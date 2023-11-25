Alleged former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF walk past various weapons and ammunition, as officers of the National Capital Region Police Office facilitate their surrender at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig on Dec. 26, 2022. According to the NCRPO, around 200 former rebels surrendered in response to government’s call to give up armed struggle and return to mainstream society following the death of CPP-NPA founder Jose Maria Sison. ABS-CBN News/Jonathan Cellona, file



PH Army, DND, other officials hail 'significant milestone'

MANILA — The amnesty for rebels, including communist insurgents, would help them avail of government assistance to transition return to mainstream society and contribute to peace in the Philippines, Peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said as the security sector voiced support for the move.

'A STEP TOWARDS LASTING PEACE'

In a statement, Galvez Jr. described the proclamations from Malacañang as a step towards bringing lasting peace to the country.

"The Amnesty program is an integral part of the implementation of the country's Comprehensive Peace Process," said Galvez Jr., a former military chief.

"The amnesty program will allow them to transition into peaceful and productive civilian life through the restoration of their social and political rights which will provide them the greater participation and engagement with the broader community," he added.

He said amnesty would foster "an environment where former rebels as well as their families can rebuild their lives, uplift their conditions, and contribute positively to our shared goal of pursuing peace in the country."

Based on Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406, those granted amnesty were former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also granted amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB)

He said the amnesty covers members of these organizations who committed crimes "in pursuit of their political beliefs, whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws."

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, for his part, said the amnesty grant to rebels serves as the administration's legacy in maintaining gains in internal security and stability.

"We are fully behind the government’s concerted efforts to advance reconciliation and healing from the armed conflicts that have divided our nation for far too long," said Teodoro.

"The granting of amnesty offers an invaluable opportunity for our brothers and sisters to transform their lives, avail government services, and rejoin their families and communities," he said.

AFP CHIEF: TIME TO END ARMED CONFLICTS

Gen. Romeo Brawner, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, said amnesty is a "significant step forward ending all armed conflicts" in the country.

"The AFP is confident that the administration’s grant of amnesty will promote an atmosphere conducive to the attainment of a just, comprehensive, and enduring equanimity as we collectively address other pressing challenges to our country," he said.

The Philippine Army said it was also supporting the move, with Lt. Gen. Roy Galido saying he hopes rebels would use the amnesty grant so they could surrender, reunite with their families, and serve the Philippines.

The government ended peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF in 2017 and has focused on "localized" negotiations to convince rebels to surrender.

The CPP has rejected these negotiations, saying they show a "very shallow appreciation of the profound social problems which are at the root of the raging civil war in the Philippines."

It has also played down amnesty and surrender programs, claiming that many of those who surrender are either fake or were forced to.

Rights group Karapatan has meanwhile raised concerns that those applying for amnesty would be "enticed to surrender and thereafter [be] trapped in a web of self-incrimination."

It said that members of legal activist organizations could be targeted for profiling, harassment and intimidation to pressure them to join the program, "rendering them more vulnerable to more serious human rights violations."

'SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE' FOR THE BANGSAMORO

The amnesty to MILF and MNLF members is an important development towards achieving a meaningful and enduring peace in the Bangsamoro, said Naguib Sinarimbo, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro government minister.

Sinarimbo said this would help the combatants in the long run and urged them to apply.

"Once amnesties are granted, this will finally free our former combatants, and MILF and MNLF command leaders, from the shackles of the past that prevent them from genuinely and fully reaping the benefits of the peace dividends," he said in a release.