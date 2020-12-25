Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts Calatagan, Batangas on Christmas Day

MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Batangas on Friday morning, Christmas Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened at 7:43 a.m., 11 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 102 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

Phivolcs earlier reported that the tremor occurred 10 kilometers northwest of the same area and had a depth of 74 kilometers.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, it said.

Here are the reported intensities:

Intensity IV - Lemery, and Malvar, Batangas; San Pedro, Laguna; City of Manila; Marikina City; Quezon City; Cainta and Antipolo City, Rizal; Pasig City

Intensity III - Caloocan City; Tanay, Rizal; San Jose Del Monte City, and Plaridel, Bulacan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Cabangan and Iba, Zambales; Samal,

Bataan; Valenzuela City; Malabon City

Intensity II - San Isidro, Nueva Ecija; Alaminos City, Pangasinan

Here are the reported instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV - Bacoor City; Tagaytay City; Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Calumpit, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, and Malolos, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Las Pinas City

Intensity III - Talisay, Batangas; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Dagupan City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Muntinlupa City; Marikina City; Cabanatuan City

Intensity II - Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Lucban, Quezon; Baler, Aurora; Palayan City

Intensity I - San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Gumaca, Lopez and Lucena City, Quezon

“Kapag ganito po kalalim at ang magnitude ay magnitude 6, malapad po ang makakaramdam nito. … Mayroon naman tayong mga aftershocks na posibleng maramdaman,” Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(When the magnitude is this deep, magnitude 6, it could be felt widely. We could also expect aftershocks to be felt.)

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse