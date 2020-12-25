Christmas Day quake rocks Davao Occidental

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Friday morning, Christmas Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened at 10 a.m., 95 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 111 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, it said.

Instrumental Intensity II was felt at Alabel, Sarangani and Instrumental Intensity I was felt at Kiamba, Sarangani; Koronadal City; General Santos City.

Phivolcs earlier reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck off Batangas at 7:43 a.m today.

