Lawmaker wants motorcycle lanes on main roads, highways

MANILA -- Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez wants motorcycle lanes on all main roads and highways in the country.

Rodriguez authored House Bill 6648 which in section 2 states that public works district engineers shall place marks on existing main roads and highways to indicate lanes for motorcycles.

“Any new road or highway constructed after the effectivity of this Act shall not be approved and constructed without the required motorcycle lanes," the bill stated.

The bill penalizes any public works official who will violate the provisions of the proposed law.

“Many Filipinos have resorted to motorcycles as their primary means of transport. These vehicles prove to be easy to maneuver during heavy traffic and are fuel-efficient,” Rodriguez said in his bill’s explanatory note.

“To address the growing number of motorcycles traversing major roads and highways and to ensure the protection of all motorists, this bill proposes the provision of motorcycle lanes in all major roads and highways throughout the country. The Department of Public Works and Highways shall be the lead agency tasked to implement the provisions of this Act,” Rodriguez added.

The lawmaker said motorcycles are considered high-risk vehicles, citing data from the Traffic Management Group.