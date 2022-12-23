Quezon City ushered in the New Year with a 10 minute grand fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on January 1, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Friday backed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s appeal for local government units to set up common areas for fireworks displays for New Year revelries.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte issued a similar directive for New Year's Eve in 2021 to curb fireworks-related injuries.

"Napakalaking impact po ito kasi naprove na natin when the 2021 to 2022 New Year ay sinalubong natin zero fire incidence tayo, dahil pinagbawal nga," BFP spokesperson Supt. Annalee Atienza said.

(This has a huge impact because we proved that during the 2021 to 2022

New Year revelries, we had zero fire incidence because this was prohibited.)

"Nagkaroon ng kautusan led by the League of Mayors na totally no fireworks sa mga residential area at only sa mga designated na area at ang mga LGU na marurunong ang nagsagawa nito para masiguro natin ang safety ng mga kababayan natin,” she said in a televised briefing.

(The League of Mayors also had a similar directive that there would be no fireworks in residential areas, only in designated areas authorized by the LGU to ensure the safety of everyone.)

Common areas for fireworks displays will each have a firetruck on standby and will be closely monitored by local authorities, the BFP said.

The BFP has recorded 19 fire incidents related to firecrackers or fireworks days before the country ushers in 2023, Atienza noted.

"Sana hindi na ito madagdagan, hopefully patuloy din naman ang BFP sa visibility para mas lalong maging aware ang ating mga community," she said.

(Hopefully this figure would no longer rise. The BFP is continuously ramping up its visibility to make our community aware.)

In a statement, the health department said firework-related injuries went down significantly to 122 in 2021 from 677 in 2016.

"This is a good indicator of practicing safer new years away from physical injuries and emergencies," the Department of Health said.

Instead of using firecrackers, the DOH encouraged the public to celebrate the New Year with "loud noises such as through pots and pans, speakers, horns, and percussions among many others."