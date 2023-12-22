A child receives vaccination during the Department of Health's "Chikiting Ligtas 2023" campaign in Villamor Pasay City on May 2, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Health said it was able to inoculate 8,164,031 or 84 percent of the target population when it conducted a Measles-Rubella-bivalent Oral Polio vaccine supplemental immunization activity (MR-OPV SIA) from May to June 2023.

The agency said the campaign targeted 9 to 59 months old children to have at least one dose of the measles and rubella vaccine, in a bid to allay an "impending risk of a measles outbreak".

"However, to achieve quality SIA, the target to be attained is at least 90% of the target population. Partial unofficial data on the coverage for two doses of Measles-containing vaccine as of September 2023 is at 45.52%," the DOH said in a set of written responses sent to reporters.

The Health department explained measles and rubella cases are "showing a steady uptrend with cases in the recent three to four weeks (October 29 to November 11) 6 percent higher".

"Additionally, a total of 442 cases were reported in the recent four weeks. At the regional level, Regions I, IV-A, and IX showed continuous increase in the recent six-weeks period (October 15 to November 25), while NCR, Regions III, V, XI, XII, and BARMM showed case increases in the recent 3-4 or 1-2 weeks, reporting 2 to 253 new cases in the recent four weeks," it added.

DOH reported 2,594 measles and rubella cases as of November 25.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa earlier stressed that measles and rubella cases can be prevented through vaccines and that most cases recover - but the disease can also be fatal.

"Iyong measles, self-limiting. They usually recover. But because the immune system of the kid is mababa, napapasukan sila ng bacterial pneumonia. Again, this is a respiratory illness. Doon sila namamatay, broncho-pneumonia, which is usually bacterial. So opportunistic iyan, dahil nagka-measles sila, mahina ang katawan tapos dadapuan ng second illness," he said in a press conference on December 15.

The health department called for all sectors and units of government to work to vaccinate every missed child. - Arra Perez