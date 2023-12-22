MANILA — Around 15 homes were lost to a fire that engulfed a residential area in Old Balara, Quezon City, Friday morning.

Responders said the fire started at 8:14 in the morning and was quickly raised to 2nd alarm following information that the affected homes were made of light materials.

Capt. Marvin Moraga of the Quezon City Fire Department said 15 to 20 families were affected by the fire that was eventually declared out by 9:54 a.m.

Investigation on the cause of the fire is ongoing but Moraga said that initial information point the source of the fire to an uninhabited home.

"Pero allegedly yung bahay na pinagmulan ng sunog, three months na raw pong wala yung tao rito. So walang nakatira rito. Sabi ng mga kasambahay, may kuryente pa raw yung bahay pero wala lang tao," Moraga said.

Authorities estimated the damage to be at around P100,000.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

As the holiday season peaks and people are expected to leave their homes for days, authorities reminded the public to ensure that fire hazards in their homes are removed or fixed.

"Ugaliin po nating isara yung breaker natin kung may breaker tayo. Tapos patay lahat ng mga appliances, ilaw. Lahat ng saksakan kung hindi gagamitin, bunutin po. Doble ingat po lalo na ngayong Kapaskuhan na lalo na yung mga Christmas light patayin din bago matulog sa gabi para makaiwas sa sunog," Moraga said.