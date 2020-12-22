PH logs 1,314 new COVID-19 cases; total deaths breach 9,000

Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on December 16, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,314 additional COVID-19 cases or a total of 462,815 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines.

This is the 4th straight day that new cases counted fewer than 2,000, although 10 laboratories were unable to submit their results on time.

Sixty-six new COVID-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,021.

With 247 additional recovered patients, total recoveries climbed to 429,419.

Of the 24,375 active cases, 82.6% have mild symptoms, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 5.7% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.31% have moderate symptoms.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 93, Rizal with 89, Benguet with 78, Bulacan with 61, and Davao City with 60.

Outbreaks were previously reported in Davao City and Benguet, the latter due to the spread of COVID-19 in mining towns.