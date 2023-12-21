NTC issues 30-day suspension order vs SMNI

The National Telecommunications Commission has issued a 30-day suspension order against Sonshine Media Network International based on a House of Representatives resolution accusing SMNI of franchise violations.

In a press statement, NTC said it has issued a show cause order with 30-day suspension order dated 19 December 2023 against Swara Sug Media Corporation (Swara Sug) with business/trade name Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

The NTC directed Swara Sug to explain in writing within 15 days from receipt thereof "why it should not be administratively sanctioned for alleged violation of the condition of its authorities to comply with all the laws, rules and regulations of the land."

The SMNI suspension comes after the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board issued a 14-day preventive suspension on two SMNI shows after a review and investigation into alleged violations in their content.

In a release, MTRCB said the shows "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" were suspended effective December 18 "to prevent further violations or protect the interest and welfare of the public."

In its press statement, the NTC took cognizance of the House of Representatives' declaration in Resolution No. 189 that Swara Sug has violated at least three (3) specific provisions of its legislative franchise.

The NTC was one of the invited agencies and participated as resource person/agency in three (3) committee hearings conducted by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Franchises, which led to the issuance of Resolution No. 189.

The administrative hearing by the NTC following the issuance of said Order will be on 04 January 2024.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel earlier said the Committee on Legislative Franchises has so far found that SMNI violated Sections 4, 10, 11 and 12 of their franchise.

He told reporters SMNI changed ownership without congressional consent, which is a violation of Section 10 that renders the franchise automatically revoked.

He said Section 11 was violated because SMNI failed to sell 30% of its stocks to the public.