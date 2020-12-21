NBI, DOJ confirm death of ex-CA Justice Normandie Pizarro

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday confirmed the death of missing former Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said the confirmation was “based on DNA test results” on a “then-unidentified body” found in Brgy. Cristo Rey, Capas, Tarlac on October 30, a week after the retired justice went missing.

NBI OIC Director Eric Distor, in a separate message, said the NBI forensics team was able to confirm a DNA match of “99.99%.”

Pizarro was last seen on a CCTV footage on October 23, getting inside a black Honda Accord car in a hotel and casino in Clark, Pampanga — later identified as the Midori Hotel and Casino.

That car was next seen parked in Mabanak Road, Barangay San Juan in San Simon, Pampanga in the afternoon of the same day.

In photos provided by the police to ABS-CBN News in October, the abandoned car did not have any plate number.

San Simon Police said they saw a dried liquid inside the car, which the Pampanga Provincial Police later confirmed to be “blood.”

The NBI later started a parallel probe after the family of ex-Justice Pizarro approached them.

CONTROVERSIAL CA JUSTICE

Pizarro, who retired in 2018 a year ahead of his mandatory retirement, was a controversial justice.

He junked the murder case against former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes who was accused of killing Palawan-based environmentalist and radio host Dr. Gerry Ortega.

The Court of Appeals however reversed the ruling and reinstated the murder charge in November 2019.

Pizarro also acquitted Janet Lim Napoles of serious illegal detention based on reasonable doubt in May 2017 and he also rejected a Hawaiian court ruling awarding $2 billion in compensation to Martial Law victims.

In April 2018, the Supreme Court fined him P100,000 for conduct unbecoming of a member of the judiciary over instances of gambling in a casino.

ABS-CBN News has tried to reach out to relatives of Pizarro’s immediate family but was told the family will not give any comment for now.

RELATED VIDEO