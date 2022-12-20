A Chinese coast guard ship in the South China Sea sometime April 13-14, 2021. Philippine Coast Guard handout photo/file

MANILA — The Chinese Embassy in Manila has criticized the US State Department spokesperson over the latter’s call on China to respect international law and its legal obligations as stipulated in the 2016 arbitral ruling.

This, following the reported “escalating swarms” of Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal and the “unsafe encounter” that the Chinese Coast Guard initiated with Philippines naval forces.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy said the statement of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price “contains unfounded accusations against China that attempt to stir up troubles and drive a wedge between China and the Philippines.”

“We strongly deplore and firmly oppose this,” it said. “We urge the US to stop using the South China Sea issue to stir up troubles, sow discord between China and the Philippines and undermine stability in the South China Sea.”

China said the South China Sea situation “has maintained overall stability” and it is “only natural for neighbors to have differences,” adding that the leaders of China and the Philippines have agreed to manage disputes in the South China Sea properly “through dialogue and consultation.”

The Chinese embassy accused the US of “meddling in the South China Sea disputes and trying to drive wedges between countries in the region” and “creating tensions and harming regional peace and stability.”

“What the US has done is not to help anyone but to serve its own geopolitical interests,” it said.

In a statement, Price said the United States supports the Philippines’ call on China to “respect the international law of the sea in the South China Sea, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and its legal obligations pursuant to the 2016 arbitral ruling.”

Price said: “The reported escalating swarms of PRC vessels in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands interfere with the livelihoods of Philippine fishing communities, and also reflect continuing disregard for other South China Sea claimants and states lawfully operating in the region. Furthermore, we share the Philippines’ concerns regarding the unsafe encounter that the PRC Coast Guard initiated with Philippines naval forces in the South China Sea, as documented before the Senate of the Philippines on December 14.”

“The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in upholding the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law.”