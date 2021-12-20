Southern Leyte declares state of calamity

The aftermath of Typhoon Odette in Silago, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine

Southern Leyte has declared a state of calamity due to Typhoon Odette, joining other provinces devastated by the powerful tropical cyclone.

Southern Leyte Gov. Damian Mercado, in his declaration on Monday afternoon, said 18 towns in the province were ravaged by Odette during its onslaught in Visayas and Mindanao regions last week.

Local government agencies were tasked to coordinate rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in Southern Leyte.

Cebu province, Bohol, Guimaras, Cebu City and Butuan City also have declared a state of calamity due to Odette.

Data from the Philippine National Police released on Monday showed casualties from Odette have reached 375 dead, 500 injured, and 56 missing.

The PNP's death toll was significantly higher than the fatality count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier, which is at 58.

The NDRRMC said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by Odette, which left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively.

— With a report from Ranulfo Docdocan

