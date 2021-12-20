Immigration counters at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport at Terminal 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines has detected its third COVID-19 omicron case in a returning Filipino from Qatar who had travel history in Egypt, the Department of Health said Monday.

The 36-year-old male arrived on Nov. 28 at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport via Qatar Airways flight QR 924, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The patient has remained asymptomatic since his arrival, according to the spokesperson. His sample was collected on Dec. 4, with the result released the following day. He again tested negative on Dec. 19 following a repeat RT-PCR test, Vergeire said.

"He completed his isolation in Cebu before traveling back to Cavite, his hometown, and immediately underwent home quarantine," Vergeire told reporters.

The returning Filipino is finishing his home quarantine, she added.



More details to follow.