Courtesy of Gov. Gwen Garcia Facebook Page

MANILA—Dozens of people died in Cebu Province in the wake of Typhoon Odette, the provincial governor said Monday, as authorities assess the destruction caused by the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

"We're trying to get an accurate count. Yesterday, as I went around the 18 towns that have been affected, my count is now actually less than 50," Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia told TeleRadyo.

Most victims were in their houses who were killed by fallen trees, she said. Local authorities earlier conducted preemptive evacuation due to fears of landslide and flooding.

"Relatively considering our total population of over 3.2 million Cebuanos, loss to lives was minimal but we have massive infrastructure damage, both public and private," Garcia added.

Following the onslaught of Odette, a state of calamity has been declared in Cebu Province, which is composed of 44 municipalities and 6 component cities.

"Really masyadong malaki ang damage to infrastructure. I think sa (in our) 44 towns natin and 6 cities, about 80 percent of that ang (were) affected. Very, very serious," the governor said.

The southern part of Cebu Province bore the brunt of the typhoon, she said.

According to the state weather bureau, Odette made a landfall in Carcar, which is located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Garcia said some roads were damaged by storm surge and many electric posts fell down, making it impassable to cars.

Most towns are still without power, water supply and communication lines, she added.