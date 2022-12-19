MANILA — The Philippines tallied 7,572 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
From December 5 to 11 , an average of 1,082 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 9 percent lower compared to the previous week.
Of the new infections during the week, 7 or 0.09 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.
As of Sunday, 592 or 10.4 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.
At least 509 or 20.4 percent of 2,501 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 22.5 percent.
During the past week, the DOH has also verified 186 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.
The deaths occurred in the following months:
- 44 in December 2022
- 71 in November 2022
- 32 in October 2022
- 17 in September 2022
- 3 in February 2022
- 4 in January 2022
- 1 in November 2021
- 2 in October 2021
- 2 in September 2021
- 4 in August 2021
- 1 in July 2021
- 1 in May 2021
- 1 in April 2021
- 1 in March 2021
- 1 in August 2020
- 1 in July 2020
As of Dec. 18, the Philippines has 17,900 active COVID-19 cases.
Since the country began its vaccination drive in March 2021, some 73.7 million people or 94.38 percent have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of the figure, some 21 million have received their first boosters while 3.7 million have gotten their 2nd boosters.
