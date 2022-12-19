Churchgoers attend the traditional dawn mass or Simbang Gabi at the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Dec. 16, 2022. This marks the start of the nine-day dawn masses before Christmas observed by the Catholic church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines tallied 7,572 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From December 5 to 11 , an average of 1,082 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 9 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 7 or 0.09 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 592 or 10.4 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 509 or 20.4 percent of 2,501 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 22.5 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 186 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

44 in December 2022

71 in November 2022

32 in October 2022

17 in September 2022

3 in February 2022

4 in January 2022

1 in November 2021

2 in October 2021

2 in September 2021

4 in August 2021

1 in July 2021

1 in May 2021

1 in April 2021

1 in March 2021

1 in August 2020

1 in July 2020

As of Dec. 18, the Philippines has 17,900 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the country began its vaccination drive in March 2021, some 73.7 million people or 94.38 percent have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21 million have received their first boosters while 3.7 million have gotten their 2nd boosters.

RELATED VIDEO