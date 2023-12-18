PH wants defense pact with Japan signed by next year

Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi docks at the Port of Manila on Jan. 29. 2019. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine government hopes to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan by next year or earlier, an official of the National Security Council (NSC) said Monday.



NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said both Manila and Tokyo want to expedite the signing of the agreement, which is seen to greatly boost maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Formal negotiations for the RAA began late November in Tokyo with a team from the Department of National Defense, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Justice representing the Philippines.

Once signed, the RAA “will facilitate the procedures and set guidelines when Philippine forces visit Japan for training and joint exercises, and vice versa,” according to Malacañang.

“So, talagang pinapamadali ng dalawang lider, ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at si Japanese Prime Minister itong pagne-negotiate nito. And I think the target is to have that signed next year or the earlier, the better," Malaya said.

"Malaki ang pakinabang nito sa ating security, number one. At pangalawa sa ating disaster response,” the official added.



President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said that the RAA is extremely significant between Tokyo and Manila, as it will give both countries “greater capability in terms of not only security but also in terms of disaster preparedness, alleviation, and adjustment,” as well as in maintaining the peace in the South China Sea.