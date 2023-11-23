MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. on Thursday met with Japanese Defense Minister Miyazawa Hiroyuki in Jakarta, Indonesia amid the negotiations for a defense pact between the 2 countries.

Earlier this month, the Philippines said negotiations for the proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan would finally be underway following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During their meeting in Jakarta, Teodoro and Miyazawa recognized the need to continue working together towards maintaining a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region in accordance with international law.

The two also condemned any action that undermines the region’s stability or any country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The RAA, or the counterpart for the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, aims to support the activities that the two countries would hold, anchored on maintaining a rules-based international order, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.